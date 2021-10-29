Reese’s Now Selling Peanut Butter Cups with Crushed-Up Potato Chips Inside

They can't just leave a good thing alone. Or in this case, a great thing!

Who are they? In this case, the folks at Reese's.

Reese's has decided that evidently, their peanut butter cups aren't perfect enough so they're messing with them...by adding crushed-up potato chips?

It appears that it is only available in "Big Cup" form for now. That's basically their king-size version that's bigger and thicker than the normal peanut butter cups.

This new concoction is real simple, it has the traditional milk chocolate with the peanut butter filling kicked up a notch with pieces of potato chips mixed inside.

This is what the folks at Reese's had to say about their new mashed up treat:

We’re on a mission to show the world that EVERYTHING tastes better with chocolate and peanut butter. This time, we mixed crispy rippled potato chips right in with our smooth peanut butter, then coated it in rich milk chocolate. In each bite of a REESE’S Big Cup with Potato Chips Peanut Butter Cup, you’ll taste the chocolate, then the peanut butter, then a curious crunch for the ultimate sweet and salty snack moment. We do this for you – so you don’t have to decide what kind of snack to have. Our treats have it all!

Now, this isn't the first time something like this has been done by Reese's. Last year, you may recall they began selling the Big Cup Reese's with crushed-up pretzels mixed in.

When can you get your hands on one to try? We weren't able to find an exact date but we hear Reese's will be rolling them out soon so look for them in a candy aisle near you.