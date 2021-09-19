In Canada Reese’s is Called ‘Reese’ and Come Standard in Packs of Three [Video]

What if I told you that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have been living a completely different life in Canada?

What Are Reese's Called In Canada?

I recently stumbled across a candy conspiracy the likes of which have never been seen.

OK, that may be a little dramatic, but depending on how much you love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, it might not be dramatic enough.

I don't know how to tell you this, but in Canada, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are Reese Peanut Butter Cups.

How long has Canada been getting away with this? They're supposed to be a trusted neighbor, yet for untold years they've been hiding a secret.

Why Is Reese's Called Reese In Canada?

Back in the day, there was a guy by the name of Harry Burnett Reese who worked as a dairy farmer for another guy by the name of Milton S. Hershey. Reese was so inspired by Mr. Hershey's success he tossed in his milk pail and started his own candy empire.

Back in 2012, Joshua Brown asked Reese's this very question, and they provided the answer.

Joshua Brown Via Facebook

As you see, Joshua asked his question back in October of 2012, showing the Canadian version of Reese's clearly isn't some recent development.

In the information age, where there's nothing you can't learn and find out about in an instant, how is this something most people don't know about?

Now, let's talk about this whole "We're Canada and our Reese come three to a pack because we're better than America" thing.

In the U.S. we have the traditional two-cup packs and, when we're feeling really crazy we can opt for the four-cup package of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

I don't know about you, but when I have decided to go big and get the four-cup pack, the fourth one always seems like one too much. Sure, I could always just not eat the fourth one and save it later, but that's just crazy talk.

When you want a little more than the traditional two-cups, but four cups are just a bit too much, three cups is honestly just the right amount.

Three Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is definitely the magic number, and apparently, Canada has been secretly shoving that magic number in our faces for years.