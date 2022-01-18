Register Now for the Wildest Krewe in Acadiana: Krewe de Canailles

How many times have you been set up along the parade route to catch some beads and thought to yourself, "Being in a krewe looks like a lot of fun"? Well, you are right, being in a krewe IS fun, and being in the right krewe is LOADS of fun!

One of the krewes that lives for the fun that comes with Mardi Gras is the Krewe de Canailles (I guess you could tell by their name, right?).

You may have seen the Krewe de Canailles roll - err, ummm - mostly walk, I guess, through Downtown Lafayette at Mardi Gras, as they have been around since 2018.

According to its website, the krewe's mission is:

... to promote inclusivity, sustainability and creativity to create a Lafayette Mardi Gras experience like no other. - Krewe de Canailles

The Krewe de Canailles parade is the first parade of the Lafayette Mardi Gras Season, as it rolls two weeks prior to Mardi Gras weekend.

Their parade this year starts and ends at the Acadiana Center for the Arts on the corner of Jefferson and Vermilion in Downtown Lafayette. They will head towards Johnston Street on Jefferson, turn left at The Filling Station on Lee Avenue and then head to Cypress. A left on Cypress will take them back to Jefferson and then, eventually, back to the start point of ACA.

Krewe de Canailles Parade Route Krewe de Canailles Parade Route loading...

The theme for this year's parade is HELL(N)O ACADIANA (a play on the KLFY TV10 jingle that most of us can sing by heart), OUR BEST & WORST MOMENTS ON PARADE.

Why are we telling you all of this? Well, for two reasons, actually: 1) so that you and your family can know be prepared for what promises to be one of the wildest and most entertaining parades of the season, and 2) so YOU CAN BE PART OF THE ACTION! Yes, YOU! You can become a member of the Krewe de Canailles!

Just click the link to become a member of the krewe and, with that membership, you'll enjoy being able to participate in the Krewe de Canailles Parade for 2022. You'll also have free access to the KDC after-party at the Acadiana Center for the Arts (that includes free grub!).

The parade marches on Friday, February 18th, at 7pm. The after-party (for members) is from 9 until 1.

If you want to register for the Krewe de Canailles, hurry: registration ends on the last day of January.

Happy Mardi Gras!

Props You Need To Look 'Lafayette Fancy'

If Lafayette Streets Could Talk This Is What They'd Say To You