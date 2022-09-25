Relive LSU’s Dominant Win Over New Mexico (Highlight Video and Photos)

Growing up, weekends during the football season were all about "The Big Three" - the Cajuns, Tigers, and the Saints.

It was a great weekend if all three teams won their respective games. It was a good weekend if two of the three teams won. It was a decent weekend if only one of the three teams won. And it was a lousy weekend if all three of the teams lost.

Well, of "The Big Three," LSU was the lone bright spot as both the Cajuns and the Saints lost to division rivals in very disappointing fashion. The Tigers just simply got it done.

Yea, New Mexico showed that they didn't really belong on the same field as the Tigers but LSU could have easily played down to them after the huge come-from-behind victory over Mississippi State the week before. But, they didn't.

Overall, it was a systematic beatdown of the Aggies and I believe a statement game early in the Brian Kelly era that LSU will not look past teams like New Mexico that they are supposed to beat.

Showing true greatness.

Defensively, LSU was dominant over New Mexico, holding them to zero points, less than 100 yards of total offense, and only 2 first downs.

Offensively, the Tigers rolled up over 630 total yards and didn't have to punt once on their way to a 38-0 victory.

Next week, though, LSU will step back into SEC play as they take on a division rival themselves in the Auburn Tigers as they play their first game out of the state of Louisiana this season.

Can they carry this momentum back into a challenging SEC schedule that currently sees them playing five Top 25 programs?

