Relive When Burt Reynolds And Marc Summers Fought On TV

It all happened on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1994.

Actor Burt Reynolds was the featured guest on this specific episode, promoting his book tour, and Double Dare host Marc Summers was also booked for the night. You can tell from the very beginning of the clip that Burt is not in a good mood. Right off the bat he starts taking shots at Summers. Marc makes mention of having kids swim through baked beans and Burt claps back sarcastically with "Gee, I wish I would've seen that", which gets a good laugh from the crowd and Summers.

At the time Burt Reynolds was going through a messy divorce with Lonnie Anderson. It all started to go downhill when Summers remarked that he's a neat freak. Burt asked him who told him that and Marc responded "my wife" and then dropped the "I'm still married" bomb on him. Burt was visually upset by the dig and then poured water on Marc's lap from his coffee mug.

Marc immediately grabbed Jay Leno's mug and tried to pour it on Burt, but apparently, Burt Reynolds has rattle snake-like reflexes and he blocked it like Shaquille O'Neal in the paint and made the water splash on Summers' head.

This isn't over by a long shot, it gets even crazier. After Marc gets doused by two rounds of coffee cup water, Burt says he did him a favor because now he's not a neatness freak anymore. Jay Leno then responds, "Marc welcome to late-night television".

The verbal jabs continue to go back and forth. Summers mentions that he was on Burt's Win Lose or Draw so and Burts says "funny I don't remember". Jay attempts to get the show back and on track and says that Marc started his performing career as a magician. Burt Reynolds finds this hilarious and starts to let loose on some big belly laughs and while he's distracted Marc sees his chance for revenge and splashes a mug full of water on Burt.

After getting soaked Burt insinuates that he slept with Marc's wife the night before the show. At this point, Jay knew he had lost total control of his show.

So how was Leno going to get the show back on track? Go to commercial? Separate the two guests? Nope, obviously, it was time to bring out some whip cream pies and have Burt and Marc compete in a whip cream pie duel.

You'll have to watch the clip below to see all the craziness that ensued on that night in 1994 on the Tonight Show. You expect to see stuff like this on Springer or Riki Lake, not with two big stars on a reputable late-night show. Which is why it's TV gold.

Marc would later talk about the show more in-depth about what happened backstage and during the madness.