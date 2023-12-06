Remembering One of the Craziest Touchdowns in New Orleans Saints History

(KPEL News) - The 2009 NFL season will forever be remembered by New Orleans Saints fans as the year they finally broke through and won the Super Bowl, a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Florida.

There were many memorable moments along the way that led to the Saints "breaking the curse." We all remember the Pick-6 by Tracy Porter, intercepting Peyton Manning to seal the win for the Black & Gold. And, of course, the kick made by Garrett Hartley against Brett Favre and the Minnesota Vikings in overtime of the NFC Championship Game that sent the Saints to the Super Bowl.

There's one play that happened in Week 13 of the 2009 regular season, though, that not only kept the Saints undefeated at the time but it helped them eventually gain the number one seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. The play also was one of the craziest of all time!

On December 6, 2009, the Saints were trailing the Washington Redskins 17-10 late in the First Half. Very little was going right and the Saints were trying to convert on 3rd Down and 26 yards to go. Drew Brees threw an ill-advised pass off his back foot that was intercepted.

Immediate reaction: today is just not our day.

Robert Meachem decided to take matters into his own hands, literally. As you will see below, Meachem stole the ball from the defender who intercepted the pass and carried the ball into the endzone as the Saints eventually won the game.

The Saints would only win one more regular season game as they beat the Atlanta Falcons the following week then lost to Dallas, Tampa Bay, and Carolina before going on their magical playoff run that began with a blowout victory over the defending NFC Champion Arizona Cardinals.

One could make an argument that without this play maybe the Saints would not have made the Super Bowl. With the Vikings finishing one game back, imagine if the Saints would have lost to Washington and travel to Minnesota for the NFC Championship Game. As evenly matched as the Saints were with the Vikings, the Saints needed any advantage they could get!

