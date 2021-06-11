State Rep. Alan Seabaugh talks about the Wednesday's incident on the House floor involving Bogalusa lawmaker Malinda White.

A summary of the situation from The Advocate:

"Rep. Malinda White briefly brought the lower chamber to a halt Wednesday after she abruptly began shouting at Rep. Alan Seabaugh, who moments earlier told her she didn't understand the ramifications of her bill. A colleague intervened to physically remove White from the floor."

The White outburst came during debate on a domestic violence bill that White had sponsored and Seabaugh's position that the wording of the bill could leave it open to various legal interpretations.

"This is exactly what I said," says Seabaugh, "I said, 'I understand you're not a lawyer and you may not get the difference.' That's all I said and she absolutely went nuts.

Here's what Seabaugh had to say:

"She stood up and she grabbed my arm," Seabaugh continues, adding that White was restrained by other lawmakers, "And she said, 'I'm gonna go get my gun and finish this,' or, 'Let me go get my gun and finish this.' Something to that effect."

And Seabaugh adds that, though he filed a complaint with the State police, no action has been taken "because she's a female Democrat.'

"The fact of the matter is she's guilty. And the fact of the matter is that if I had done it, I would have been charged and I would already be out of office. The fact is, in this country we have different rules for Democrats versus Republicans. I think that's more significant than the fact that she's a woman and I'm a man. If I had done this, I would have been in handcuffs."

