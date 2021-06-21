Report: Chelsea Wilkinson to Join UL Softball Coaching Staff

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently have a new assistant coach in the dugout for the 2022 college softball season.

Justin's World of Softball reported over the weekend that Chelsea Wilkinson will join the Louisiana staff as the pitching coach.

Wilkinson, who spent the past three seasons as the pitching coach at North Carolina St., will replace former UL pitching coach Mike Roberts, who joined the Cajuns prior to the 2019 season.

Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco is quite familiar with Wilkinson, after serving as an assistant coach at Georgia while Wilkinson was a standout pitcher there.

In the circle for the Bulldogs, Wilkinson recorded 97 victories during her career, to go along with a 2.28 ERA, both of which rank in the top three in school history, while earning All-SEC honors in all four years.

UL, who appeared in the Regional finals for the 13th-consecutive year, went 3-2 in the Baton Roge Regional, after a 1-0 win in 11 innings over George Washington, followed by a 10-3 setback to LSU, as well as a 4-0 win over McNeese St., before splitting a pair of games with LSU on Championship Sunday.

Louisiana is now 81-63, all-time, in NCAA Tournament play, including a 69-40 record in Regionals.

The Cajuns, who are now 35-13 in Regional play since 2008, won the regular-season Sun Belt Conference Championship, as well as the Sn Belt Conference Postseason Tournament crown.

UL made their 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance in 2021, including their 30th in the last 31 years.

Louisiana ended their season with an overall record of 47-12.