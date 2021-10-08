UPDATED – One Person Dead In Shooting At Lafayette Carwash

According to reports, one person was hit during a shooting at the carwash located at the corner of Eraste Landry Rd. and Cajundome Blvd. in Lafayette today.

UPDATE: One death has been confirmed by reports from @horchak77 on Twitter below.

Original story...

Members of the media on the scene confirmed that at least one person was hit during the shooting. There has not been any confirmation of a fatality at this point.

Eye witness reports detail police arriving on the scene and rushing over to a man that was on the ground.

A live report from the scene of the incident coming from KLFY Britt Lofaso on Facebook below.

Reporters at the incident describe a graphic scene, with the man's body on the ground hidden from the public behind a vehicle.

More in the area of the shooting describe hearing multiple gunshots.

See the report from @KLFY below.

This story is developing.