Report: Payton Will Probably Coach in NFL in 2023, Already Linked to Three Teams

According to a report, former Saints head coach Sean Payton won't be out of the NFL coaching world for very long.

After announcing he was stepping away from the NFL but not retiring following New Orleans' 2021 season, rumor of where Payton would coach next began instantly.

Rumors of the Dallas Cowboys desire to hire Payton have been floating around for years.

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports Payton would draw interest from the Miami Dolphins, as well as the Dallas Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite Payton being under contract with the Saints although he's not coaching, any team that wants to hire Payton would have to negotiate a trade package for his rights.

Saints fans and football pundits have predicted draft assets, including at least one first round pick, would likely be part of the package.

Even though Payton isn't coaching in 2022, his name will dominate headlines, especially if the Dolphins, Cowboys, and/or Chargers struggle to meet expectations.

