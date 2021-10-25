21-year-old Kenneth Andrus of Breaux Bridge faces several felony charges after he was caught with a golf cart that was reported stolen from a local business.

Breaux Bridge Police say Andrus was one of two male subjects found on the golf cart in the 1900 block of Rees Street on Monday morning. Officers believe the two males used it to commit other crimes.

Additional charges are expected.

Kenneth has been transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business (felony)

Theft (felony)

Vehicle Burglary (felony)

21-year-old Tyler Gautreaux of Breaux Bridge was also arrested on the same charges.

The two men are accused of leaving a suspicious item in a parking lot.

