Results of $580 Million Dollar Powerball Drawing Revealed

You won't be surprised to hear this but in recent weeks there has been a lot of interest in the Powerball multi-state lottery game. That's because the big money lottery game has not had a major jackpot winner since June 5th of this year. By my count, that means there have been 35 different Powerball game drawings since that last big win.

Shane U EkGjolm via Unsplash.com

Not getting a big-money winner is how you get your lottery jackpot to grow and grow it has. Last night, September 29, 2021, when the ping pong balls dropped for the 9:59 drawing the estimated jackpot was $580.8 million dollars.

Earlier in the day game officials adjusted their estimate for how much the payoff would be in the game by some $40 million dollars. That should give you an idea of how many people have suddenly decided to participate in Powerball.

The numbers drawn for last night's game were:

02 07 11 17 32 Powerball 11 Powerplay x3

If you're wondering if the ticket you're holding was a jackpot winner I can tell you the answer to that question is no. No single ticket matched all the necessary numbers to claim the Powerball top prize of almost $581 million bucks. That doesn't mean the game didn't produce some big payouts.

Tim Boyle, Getty Images

Powerball players in Michigan, Ohio, and Oklahoma were reported to have purchased tickets that matched all five of the white ball numbers and had opted-in on the Powerplay option. Those tickets are worth $2 million this morning.

Powerball players in California, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Wyoming purchased tickets that matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not opt-in for the Powerplay, those tickets are worth $1 million dollars.

Google Maps/Google Streetview

The biggest winner in Louisiana was a $50,000 winner that was reportedly sold in Bossier City. That ticket was purchased at Raceway #714 on East Texas Street. That ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

Powerball officials are estimating that when the next drawing for the game is held on Saturday night the game's top prize will have grown to $620 million but I would not be surprised if that number gets bumped upward as more and more people develop lottery fever over the next day or so.

Unsplash photo

Incidentally, if you did play Powerball in Louisiana last night, according to the Louisiana Lottery Big Wins page there are a lot of tickets worth a lot of money. By our tally, there are at least 31 tickets worth $300 bucks this morning and another 43 tickets that are worth $100. So, it would be a good idea to double-check your numbers before your toss your ticket.