Road Closure for Part of East Bayou Parkway in Lafayette

One section of East Bayou Parkway in Lafayette will close for a few days while there is infrastructure construction.

What does that mean? It means that the 600 block of East Bayou will be closed while Atmos Energy does some work in that area.

The closure will begin Tuesday, January 17, and it's expected to conclude Friday, January 21 if the weather cooperates.

The area of East Bayou Parkway that will be impacted is the area west of Leonpacher Road.

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department officials say that detour routes will be posted in that area, and if you live locally, you will have access to your area.

