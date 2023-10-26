Important Road Closures Happening Throughout Lafayette, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As we enter Halloween Week, there are a few traffic closures happening on some well-traveled roads in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Daytime Road Closure Happening on Pinhook Road in Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette Utilities System workers will be conducting infrastructure construction on Pinhook Road on Sunday, October 29th. Crews will be closing down Pinhook between S. College Road and Audubon Boulevard from 7:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. that day.

Local access will be maintained.

Section of Robley Drive to Close Halloween Week for Atmos Energy Gas Line Work in Lafayette, Louisiana

Atmos Energy crews will be on Robley Drive throughout the workweek as workers will be performing gas line infrastructure construction Monday to Friday (October 30 till November 3). Crews will close down Robley Drive between Elmwood Drive and Broadmoor Boulevard.

Detour routes will be available and local access will be maintained.

Section of Wil Turner Road Near Ridge Elementary School in Broussard, Louisiana, to Close on Monday

Public Works crews will be installing subsurface cross drains under the 200 block of Wil Turner Road on Monday, October 30th, so they will be closing that area. The work will last from 7:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.

Detour routes will be available and local access will be maintained.

Reminder 1: Road Construction on Lake Farm Road Near Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, Louisiana is Underway

For anyone who has driven through Ambassador Caffery Parkway at its intersection with Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, you know how constant busy traffic is in this area that is booming with current and future businesses.

Well, construction designed to address the traffic and future development readiness concerns has begun as Lafayette Consolidated Government workers are extending Lake Farm Road from Kaliste Saloom to Settlers Trace Boulevard.

During this first phase of construction, LCG officials say the new road will provide the following:

Enhance Accessibility

Provide an Alternative Route

Alleviate Traffic on Kaliste Saloom and Ambassador Caffery

Pave the Way for Future Development

Local officials say the construction won't affect travel on Settlers Trace during the holiday shopping season between Black Friday and after the new year. Phase 1 is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Phase 2 will extend the road from Frem Boustany Drive to Verot School Road. This is expected to start late next year.

REMINDER 2: J-Turn Construction Project Nearing Its End on Johnston Street in Lafayette, Louisiana

On Johnston Street, the J-Turn construction project is nearing its end. On Wednesday through Friday (October 25 - 27), there are nightly intermittent lane closures on the following intersections as crews complete final striping operations.

US 167 (Johnston Street) and LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway)

US 167 (Johnston Street) and Sears Drive

US 167 (Johnston Street) and Duhon Road/Southcity Parkway

This work is scheduled to last from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday night.

Don't Forget About a Lane Closure on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana

For those of you traveling in the Broussard/Lafayette area, please be aware the SOUTHBOUND inside travel lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway from the Youngsville Highway to approximately a half mile east of the intersection is closed from now through Wednesday, November 1st.

DOTD crews are pavement widening and patching the area.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

