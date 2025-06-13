LSU Fans Can Now Join Rocco’s Jell-O Shot Contest From Home in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — LSU fans are once again taking over Omaha ahead of the 2025 College World Series.

Get our free mobile app

The LSU Tigers are set to face off against Arkansas at 6 pm on Saturday, but the Jello shots are already flowing, and the first pitch hasn't even been thrown out yet.

Rocco's Famous Jello Shot Competition

Playing a drinking game with anyone from Louisiana is a bold choice, especially thousands of LSU Tiger Fans, the week of the College World Series.

That hasn't stopped college baseball fans from competing in the annual Jello Shot competition at Rocco's Pizza and Cantina in Omaha, where we naturally show off our impressively terrifying drinking skills every year since 2019.

Technically, you can participate even if you aren't a big drinker by just purchasing a shot, you add to the tally on the whiteboard.

How Many Jello Shots Did Rocco's Make?

Let's play a game where instead of guessing how many jelly beans are in the jar, you guess how many jello shots Rocco's has stocked in their jello shot room.

Yes, a Jell-O shot room.

6 coolers, 1,450 shots per cooler. That's a whopping 120,000 Jell-O shots that will, without a doubt, vanish before every Rocco's bartender's eyes in no time.

We can feel the hangover just thinking about all of those tiny but deadly shots.

In case you are questioning the power of LSU fans faced with such an intense challenge, in 2023, LSU fans set a new record by purchasing 68,888 Jell-O shots.

Where Does LSU Stand In The Jell-O Shot Competition?

As of 1 pm Friday, June 13th, LSU has the lead with 943. Trailing behind are Coastal Carolina and Murray State. At 5 pm, LSU still leads with 1,993 shots purchased so far.

The next update will be at 5 pm, and we expect LSU fans to continue to make those of us back home proud.

Now You Can Play From Home

Want to contribute to the Jell-O competition from home?

Now you can order shots to help bring home the dub even if you aren't in Omaha.