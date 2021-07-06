Royals Fan’s Flaming Wallet Sets Social Media on Fire [Video]

A Kansas City Royals fan decided to nonchalantly break out a magic trick and the internet promptly reacted.

The moment aired on the Royals TV broadcast when coming out of a break during a promo for "Margaritaville Night".

Fitting, because if I was a few margaritas in while sitting at a baseball game and a fan next to me opened his wallet of flames, I would assume I was wastin' away again.

My old friend from college (and former flag football teammate) Harold Kuntz, sports reporter and anchor for FOX News 4 in Kansas City, tweeted out the moment.

Social media was blazing.

If you're wondering how it's done, it's fairly easy.

I don't think I would want to put anything of actual value in it. I would likely burn my fingers and all the money in the wallet.

