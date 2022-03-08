Reports are now saying that Russell Wilson will in fact be departing his long-time home with the Seattle Seahawks. While some New Orleans fans hoped to see Wilson end up with the Saints, he will seemingly not be touting the Black & Gold next season.

The NFL's top quarterbacks have been making major moves today.

After the news broke that Aaron Rodgers would remain with the Green Bay Packers, that was one more QB off of the list of potential free agents that the Saints could take a look at. One other name that had been tossed around over recent months was Russell Wilson.

But for any members of the #WhoDatNation that were tantalized by the idea of Russell Wilson wearing Black & Gold, those dreams now seem to be dust in the wind.

Russel Wilson Being Traded to the Denver Broncos

It is certainly a monster deal between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos. Denver is having to give away quite a bit of assets in order to get Wilson. @ByLukeJohnson on Twitter wonders if Saints fans would've been willing to give up as much as the Broncos did to get Russell Wilson down in the Big Easy.

What Do New Orleans Saints Fans Want?

