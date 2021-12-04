Here’s the Exact Moment Taysom Hill Suffered Mallet Finger Injury on Throwing Hand

The New Orleans Saints simply can't escape the injury bug.

After starting the season with injuries to key players like Michael Thomas, the Saints have only suffered more roster setbacks with injuries to seriously important team members like Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and many, many more.

I'm a pretty die-hard Saints fan, and some weeks I'm having to take to Google to find out info about players that we are signing and starting on a weekly basis.

I could continue to go on about our woes, but if you clicked on this link, then you're well aware of our hardships and I'm going to add one more right now as it is feared that the Saints' Swiss-Army knife, Taysom Hill may have seriously injured his throwing hand early in last night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

As the tweet from NFL insider Ian Rapoport states, this is the same injury that sidelined quarterback Russell Wilson for weeks earlier this season.

As we wait for more information, we should almost begin to prepare our bodies and our minds for Taysom Hill to miss "several" games as a result of the injury that could likely require surgery.

UPDATE: So, there is some good news (sort of?).

Luke Johnson shared a still of the exact moment when Taysom injured his finger in the 1st quarter of last night's game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

This means that Hill played the majority of the game with the injury (because what else were we gonna do?) but had a splint on his throwing hand to ease the pain I'm sure he was enduring.

Does that make any excuses for the 4 INT that Hill threw in the Saints' fifth straight loss? I think it's only fair to say it's just part of the many reasons (no WR, no Kamara, dropped passes, that TERRIBLE "blindside" block call ????) the black & gold laid another offensive egg in their loss to the Cowboys, but it's also a testament to Taysom's toughness.

The harsh reality here is that the Saints can't ever seem to get healthy, and what's even worse is that the Saints can't ever seem to get healthy all at the same time.

More reality? The Saints are 5-7 on the first 5-game losing streak of the Sean Payton era and they've got 5 games to go.

It's still #WhoDat though.