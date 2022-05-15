Saints Fans Have Strong Reaction to Drew Brees Hinting at NFL Comeback

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees kicked up a metaphorical hornets nest on social media today, and the fan reaction was strong.

Brees's name began trending after Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported Brees was out at NBC after only one year working with the network as a studio analyst and color commentator for Notre Dame football games, and a pair of NFL broadcasts, including one playoff game.

Marchand reported Brees could return to broadcasting again next football season with FOX.

Following the news, fans began to speculate (most of them in jest) Brees may want to return to the playing field after the Saints recently signed wide receiver Jarvis Landry, safety Tyrann Mathieu, and signed a pair of 1st round draft picks.

Brees threw gasoline on that fire when he began to post on IG and Twitter.

An hour after that post, he really kicked the hornets nest with this one.

"I may play football again"...

What?

The reaction from Saints fans was mixed, but quickly followed.

What do you think?

Is Brees trolling? Or is he legitimately coming back to the NFL in 2022?

