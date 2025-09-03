The New Orleans Saints are going all-in on gold for their 2025 home opener. When they kick off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, the end zones will be painted gold, a bold look fans haven’t seen in years.

While the Saints have had different end zone designs over time, recent seasons have featured a grass outline or a black background with gold helmets, a look familiar from the '90s into the '2000s. Now, the team is making a splash with gold-painted end zones to match the theme of opening day.

Gold Jerseys Make Their Debut Too

The Saints won’t just have golden end zones, they’ll also debut their new gold jerseys, officially joining the uniform rotation this season.

Defensive captain Cameron Jordan has long pushed for more gold, and now both the field and the uniforms will shine.

A Fresh Start for 2025

The new look comes as the Saints begin a new chapter under head coach Kellen Moore, who takes over a roster still searching for answers at quarterback.

Rookie Spencer Rattler is expected to be tested early, but the team will hit the field Sunday looking sharp, win or lose.

With the Saints spraying the end zones GOLD for Sunday’s season opener at the Superdome, paired with the new gold jerseys, do you love the look, or should gold be a one-time thing?

Get our free mobile app