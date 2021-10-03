Saints’ Jameis Winston Winning Over Hearts In New Orleans – Plays Catch With Young Boy

New Orleans Saints starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, is winning the hearts of the #WhoDatNation and the entire New Orleans community. He was recently seen taking some time to play catch with a young boy as the Saints make their triumphant return home to the Dome.

This will certainly be a moment this young kid will never forget.

As the Saints prepare to face off against the New York Giants in what has become a delayed home-opener, starting quarterback Jameis Winston sure does seem happy to be back in New Orleans.

While Winston has a family of his own to spend time with at home, he appears to have taken some time off from a neighborhood jog to play a little catch with a young boy.

