Saints’ Jameis Winston Winning Over Hearts In New Orleans – Plays Catch With Young Boy
New Orleans Saints starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, is winning the hearts of the #WhoDatNation and the entire New Orleans community. He was recently seen taking some time to play catch with a young boy as the Saints make their triumphant return home to the Dome.
This will certainly be a moment this young kid will never forget.
As the Saints prepare to face off against the New York Giants in what has become a delayed home-opener, starting quarterback Jameis Winston sure does seem happy to be back in New Orleans.
While Winston has a family of his own to spend time with at home, he appears to have taken some time off from a neighborhood jog to play a little catch with a young boy.
See the full video from @CoachL__ on Twitter below.
Reactions from social media here.