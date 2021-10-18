Saints Kicker Wil Lutz Designated For Return From Injured Reserve – Here’s What It Means

Is the New Orleans Saints kicking carousel coming to a close?

Starting kicker Wil Lutz, a Pro Bowler in 2019, has been on injured reserve this season after undergoing core muscle surgery following a groin injury.

Kicker Aldrick Rosas spent the first 4 games on the Saints roster, but went 1-4 on field goal attempts. He was released when the team signed kicker Cody Parkey prior to the week 5 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Parkey didn't attempt a field goal in the contest, but missed two extra points, and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Last week, multiple reports suggested Lutz may not be ready to return to the team ahead of their week 7 matchup next Monday night in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Today, Lutz was designed for return from IR.

WHAT DOES DESIGNATED RETURN FROM INJURED RESERVE MEAN?

Does it guarantee he will be back for Monday night's game? No.

The Saints have a 21-day window from today to either active Lutz to the 53-man roster, or he must remain on IR for the duration of the season. He is allowed to practice with the team between now and whenever the team may activate him on the 53.

The fact Lutz is back practicing with the team is a positive sign.

Expect Lutz to ease his way back into kicking following surgery.

Thursday's injury report will give a better indication of where Lutz is in regards to participation level in practice.

New Orleans signed kicked Brian Johnson off the Chicago Bears practice squad 5 days ago. By league rule, Johnson must remain on the roster for 3 weeks.

Johnson's 3 week window ends 5 days prior to the team's deadline to bring Lutz back up to the 53.

Will the Saints have two kickers on the active 53 man roster?

Sean Payton has done it before, but if I had to guess, Lutz likely won't return for another week or two.

