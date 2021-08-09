Earlier today we learned that the New Orleans Saints had brought in several placekickers for a tryout. That seemed puzzling to a lot of fans until news broke about starting kicker Wil Lutz's groin injury.

It turns out that the injury to Lutz will keep him sidelined for long enough to where the team would need another kicker to start the season.

Enter 31-year-old Brett Maher. According to Mike Triplett, the Saints are signing the former Dallas Cowboys kicker.

Maher was Dallas' kicker for two seasons, 2018 and 2019. The first year he had success, going 29 of 36 in field goals (80%). However, the next season was not so good as he hit only two-thirds of his field goals going 20 for 30.

The plus is Maher's leg strength. He's got field goals of 62 and 63 yards to his credit. He's also only missed one extra point in his career.

Maher hasn't kicked in the NFL in the last two years but has been on the practice squads/offseason rosters with the Jets, Washington, Texans and Cardinals.

While we don't know how long Lutz will be out for, his Tweet this morning suggests that he is going under the knife "to miss the least amount of time possible."