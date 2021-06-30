Saints Extend Ryan Ramczyk, Make Him Highest Paid RT in NFL

The New Orleans Saints have signed All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year extension worth $96 million, two-thirds of which is fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Ramczyk, 27, has been named an AP All-Pro the last three seasons (2nd team in 2018 and 2020, 1st team in 2019), has played in 63 of a possible 64 games since his rookie season of 2017, starting in each one.

He didn't allow a single sack in 2019, as Pro Football Focus ranked him the #1 offensive lineman in the NFL following that campaign.

In 2016, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks began to embark on a plan to get traded out of New Orleans. It worked out well for the Saints, as they turned it into Ramczyk.

With his new deal, Ramczyk is the highest-paid right tackle in football and the 5th highest-paid offensive lineman overall.

It also opens up cap space in the short term for New Orleans.

Drafted 32nd overall in 2017, Ramczyk has consistently been one of the best players on the Saints roster over the last 4 seasons.

He is one of several notable players from the historically great Saints '17 draft class to get a big payday.

Heisman Winners Who Played For Saints

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2021

Active NFL Head Coaches With Most Career Wins

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021