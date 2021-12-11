Saints vs Jets Final Injury Report – 3 Saints Officially OUT

In the midst of their longest losing streak (5 games) in 16 years, the New Orleans Saints (5-7) are in desperate need of a victory this Sunday when they battle the New York Jets (3-9) on the road.

Having dealt with significant injuries to some of their best players throughout the season, how healthy will the team be this week?

On a positive note, injured players such as All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and quarterback Taysom Hill are expected to play Sunday.

The status of both Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram is up in the air, as each player tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Both are vaccinated but would need to test negative twice over a 24 hour period in order to play Sunday.

Jordan has never missed a game in his 10+ year career. His streak of 172 consecutive games played is the current longest in the NFL for any players outside of specialists (kickers, punters, long snappers).

Backup wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list yesterday, and is not expected to play Sunday.

Another non-injured player who is out is the Saints leading receiver Deonte Harris, who begins the first of a three-game league-mandated suspension this week.

Who else is out?

All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will miss his fourth straight game due to a knee injury.

Linebackers Peter Werner (elbow) and Kaden Elliss (hamstring) also listed as out.

Here is the full rundown for both teams.

LP - Limited participant FP - Full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP DNP Out LB Pete Werner Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP LP LP T Terron Armstead Knee LP LP LP LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring LP LP DNP Out RB Alvin Kamara Knee FP FP FP QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP FP FP WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Hamstring LP DNP Questionable

NEW YORK JETS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Sheldon Rankins Knee DNP LP FP Questionable CB Michael Carter Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out RB Tevin Coleman Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable WR Elijah Moore Quadricep DNP DNP DNP Questionable TE Ryan Griffin Knee/Ankle DNP LP FP Questionable LB C.J. Mosley Back DNP LP FP Questionable TE Trevon Wesco Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DE John Franklin-Myers Hip LP LP FP Questionable LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Knee LP LP FP QB Zach Wilson Knee FP FP FP

New Orleans (5-7) plays at New York against the Jets (3-9) this Sunday at noon central.

