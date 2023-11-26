Alvin Kamara: New Orleans Saints Have ‘No Identity’ and ‘Too Much Talking’

After the New Orleans Saints took yet another hit, this time a 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Saints star running back Alvin Kamara spoke candidly during his postgame interview, and there was no sugarcoating. Despite racking up over 400 yards on offense, the Saints just couldn't punch it in when it mattered most, leading to rookie kicker Blake Grupe picking up the slack with five field goals.

Kamara, known for lighting up the field, turned the spotlight on the team's shortcomings in a way that only he can. He cut straight to the chase saying that talking about needing to be better simply isn't enough: "You gotta find a way to DO." This wasn't just a player frustrated after a tough game; this was a call to action. Kamara's pointing out something a lot of fans have been grumbling about all season - the team's habit of talking a big game but not delivering when it counts.

His comments really hit home, especially when he talked about needing a real identity and not just being "consistently inconsistent." These words, echoed in tweets by ESPN's Kat Terrell, show Kamara isn't just playing for stats; he's playing for a team that needs to find its groove.

Sure, Coach Dennis Allen and quarterback Derek Carr have their issues to sort out. Allen was all calm and disappointment rolled into one during the press conference, while Carr, who might be nursing a shoulder injury, was a mixed bag on the field. But it was Kamara's straight talk that really stood out after the game.

It's clear that Kamara's had it up to here with the same old story. He's been with the Saints for seven years, and this level of frustration is new territory for him. He's out there doing his thing, but he's also not afraid to say it like it is and push for the team to step up in a big way.

In short, Alvin Kamara's no-nonsense breakdown of the Saints' issues post-Falcons game is more than just venting. It's a wake-up call.

As the Saints look ahead, they might just need to take a page out of Kamara's playbook and start turning those tough talks into real action on the field.