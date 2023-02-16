Alvin Kamara and Three Others Indicted for an Altercation at Vegas Nightclub in 2022

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is among four NFL players who have been indicted and charged with conspiracy to commit battery resulting in sustained bodily harm. These charges are in connection with the same confrontation that took place in Las Vegas during the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Alvin Kamara was arrested on February 6th, 2022 in relation to an altercation that broke out in a Las Vegas nightclub. The Saints star running back along with three others are accused of knocking a man unconscious after getting into a dispute at the bar.

A Clark County grand jury recently indicted Alvin Kamara and three others were indicted on criminal charges on Wednesday. Darnell Greene, who has accused Kamara as well as three other NFL players, has also filed a lawsuit in the state of Louisiana seeking $10 million per Michael Bell of Fox 5 Vegas. The lawsuit includes still images, surveillance video, along with transcriptions that have not been released to the public yet.

Las Vegas Metro Police Las Vegas Metro Police loading...

The indictment means the criminal case will immediately bypass the Las Vegas Justice court and go directly to the district courts. A court date has been set for March 2nd. Here is a statement by Kamara's attorney following the indictment:

"The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."

Kamara is expected to face punishment from the NFL, but the league has not issued anything about the incident at this time. The case was delayed last year which allowed Kamara to play 15 games for the Saints last season.

