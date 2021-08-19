Saints RB Alvin Kamara Releases New Cereal

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara has his own cereal, Kamara's King Crunch.

The All-Pro running back announced the official release today.

Most important is proceeds of the cereal sales going to Children's Bureau of New Orleans.

"I'm very excited about creating my own cereal box," Kamara said in a press release. "I get to live out a childhood dream and help support the incredible work that the Children's Bureau of New Orleans is doing to bring mental wellness resources to kids and families in the city."

Per NewOrleansSaints.com, the cereal is a honey-oat bunch, with each box containing a Kamara-themed word search puzzle on the back.

The Mardi Gras-themed box is a nice touch and fitting of Kamara's fun personality.

I need to try some Kamara's King Crunch asap.

For those not located in New Orleans or Knoxville, you can purchase Kamara's King Crunch here.

The Best Saints By Numbers 0-9

The Best Saints By Numbers: 10-19

The Best Saints By Numbers: 20-29

The Best Saints By Numbers: 30-39

The Best Saints By Numbers: 40-49

The Best Saints By Numbers: 50-59

The Best Saints By Numbers: 60-69

The Best Saints By Numbers: 70-79

The Best Saints By Numbers: 80-89

The Best Saints By Numbers: 90-99

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

25 NFL Records Held By Saints WR Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints Players With Memorable Nicknames

Heisman Winners Who Played For Saints