Saints Sign Defensive Tackle Khalen Saunders

Breaking News, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the New Orleans Saints have signed defensive tackle Khalen Saunders

Pelissero is also reporting that the deal is a 3-year deal worth up to 14.5 million dollars. For that price and his age, the Saints got younger on the defensive line and a potential upgrade at defensive tackle.

For his first three seasons, Saunders suffered from injuries and last year was his first full year healthy. For his career at the age of 27 Saunders has 81 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

The Saints are banking on Saunders continuing to get better after an impressive season last year. The Saints used to be good against the run and last season they suffered tremendously against the run. The addition of Saunders is putting them on the right track to getting back to the level they were against the run a couple of years ago. Also, it doesn't hurt that he has a great personality and will bring an awesome light with him to New Orleans!