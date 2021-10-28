Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

For the first time this week, the New Orleans Saints (4-2) hit the practice field, three days ahead of their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1).

While yesterday's injury report for the Saints was an estimate, today's was official.

Both the Saints and Bucs saw a few former All-Pros get upgraded.

Wide receiver/returnman Deonte Harris was a limited participant for the Saints today after being a DNP (did not participate) yesterday, while Tampa Bay defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh did the same.

New Orleans Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) maintained his FP (full participant) status, while four other Saints remain DNP.

A total of 6 players for the Saints, and 11 for the Buccaneers are featured.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday G Andrus Peat Pectoral DNP DNP RB Dwayne Washington Neck DNP DNP QB Taysom Hill Concussion DNP DNP WR Deonte Harris Hamstring DNP LP DE Payton Turner Calf DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DT Ndamukong Suh Knee DNP FP LB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder/Hand DNP DNP CB Dee Delaney Ankle DNP DNP WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP DNP LB Lavonte David Ankle LP LP TE Rob Gronkowski Ribs LP LP CB Richard Sherman Hamstring LP LP TE O.J. Howard Ankle LP FP CB Jamel Dean Shoulder/Thumb FP FP RB Giovani Bernard Chest FP FP LB Anthony Nelson Elbow FP FP

New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon at 3:25. The game will be nationally televised on FOX, and can be heard on the radio on ESPN 1420. Radio pregame begins at 1:00.