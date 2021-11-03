Saints vs Falcons Wednesday Injury Report
With Jameis Winston's season-ending injury and Michael Thomas officially out for the year, a number of other Saints are dealing with injuries too.
The Saints and Falcons both released their first league-mandated injury/practice report of the week today, and both teams have multiple starters listed.
Backup quarterback Taysom Hill, who plays other skill positions within the offense, was back on the practice field after missing the last three weeks, a sign he's cleared concussion protocol after suffering the injury versus Washington. However, there are various levels of clearance, and Hill being a limited participant in practice sheds light on a few possibilities.
Hill's return to practice could potentially force a quarterback decision from head coach Sean Payton.
Payton has been non-committal on who will start at quarterback for the Saints Sunday, but it will be either Trevor Siemian (who filled in when Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL last Sunday) or Hill, if he's healthy enough to play.
Winston is listed on the injury report as DNP (did not practice), but will officially go on injured reserve sometime this week.
Falcons Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is listed as DNP but announced last week he was leaving the team to work on his mental health.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Knee
|DNP
|S
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Shoulder
|DNP
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Neck
|LP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Concussion
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Calf
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Groin
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|FP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DT
|Jonathan Bullard
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|NIR
|DNP
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Groin
|LP
New Orleans (5-2) hosts their arch-rival Atlanta (3-4) this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
