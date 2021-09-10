Saints vs Packers Final Injury Report, Smith and Crawley Placed on Injured Reserve
NFL football is officially here.
The 2021 season began last night in Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-29.
On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will kick off their 2021 campaign with a "home" game in Jacksonville against the Green Bay Packers.
Unfortunately for the Saints, they will be without a few players.
New cornerback Bradley Roby is suspended for week 1, and his backup on the depth chart Ken Crawley is officially out of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, while wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is out with a hamstring issue as well.
Both Crawley and Smith were placed on Injured Reserve (IR) today, according to reports.
Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo is expected to start at cornerback in his first NFL game.
Starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (knee) was a full participant at practice today after being limited on Thursday, while starting left tackle Terron Armstead (back) debuted on today's report. Neither have a game status listed for Sunday, meaning they are expected to play.
Backup offensive lineman James Hurst (knee) did not practice today. His status is listed as questionable.
Here is the official injury/practice report of the week, and a rundown of each injured player's game status for the season opener.
FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Ken Crawley
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Back
|DNP
|T
|James Hurst
|Knee
|DNP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Knee
|LP
|FP
GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Za'Darius Smith
|Back
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|S
|Vernon Scott
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DL
|Tyler Lancaster
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|NIR
|DNP
|FP
|LB
|Preston Smith
|Head
|DNP
|FP
New Orleans versus Green Bay from Jacksonville is scheduled for 3:25 (CT) on Sunday.
The radio call can be heard locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg, with pregame beginning at 1:00 pm.