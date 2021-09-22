Saints vs Patriots Wednesday Injury Report

Following a dominant week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints fell quickly back down to earth in a week 2 debacle, losing handily to the Carolina Panthers.

While it was one of the worst performances by the team in the last 16 years, they were missing 8 coaches due to COVID-19 protocols and many starters who were hurt.

The following players are on Injured Reserve (IR) and remain unavailable (* signifies starter): wide receiver *Tre'Quan Smith, defensive end *Marcus Davenport, linebacker *Kwon Alexander, linebacker Chase Alexander, cornerback Ken Crawley, kicker *Wil Lutz, tight end Nick Vannett, and center/guard Will Clapp.

In addition, star wide receiver Michael Thomas remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, with the earliest possible return date being week 7 when the Saints play a Monday game at Seattle.

After a handful of key players who are not on IR missed Sunday's game due to injury, the first practice/injury report of week 3 offers clues as to who may return to the field this Sunday for New Orleans when they play on the road against the New England Patriots.

Seven Saints on the report were able to practice, a positive sign they may be ready to play by the end of the week. One member of the Saints was listed under DNP.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP CB Marshon Lattimore Hand LP G Calvin Throckmorten Knee LP LB Pete Werner Hamstring LP DB P.J. Williams Back LP DE Payton Turner Elbow LP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf FP

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday LB Matt Judon Knee DNP T Trent Brown Calf LP RB Damien Harris Finger LP LB Kyle Van Noy Throat FP

The Patriots (1-1) host the Saints (1-1) this Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 pm (CT).

Listen to the game locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg.