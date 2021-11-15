Saints WR Ty Montgomery’s Finger Injury Will Turn Your Stomach [Video]

New Orleans Saints fans are still dealing with their emotions following yesterday's 23-21 "gut-wrenching" loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Whether it was an atrocious roughing the passer penalty that negated a Saints interception in the Titans end zone, a costly false start by Adam Trautman before a potential game-tying two-point conversion, dropped passes, two missed extra points, or a bevy of other issues, it all chalked up to one of the most frustrating regular-season Saints defeats in years.

With the emotional nature of yesterday's game, you may have missed the severity of wide receiver Ty Montgomery's injury in the first quarter.

It may make your stomach turn if you decide to watch the clip below. You've been warned.

I'm not a doctor, but I do know fingers aren't supposed to bend that way.

His pinkie finger is pointing in the opposite direction of his hand, and it appears bone from his knuckle is sticking out of the receiving glove.

Montgomery is a contributor at running back, receiver, and special teams.

The team listed his return yesterday as questionable, but after watching that video, there's no question he wasn't returning to the game.

His injury is the latest in a long line of health setbacks for the 5-4 Saints this season.

