Scott Driver Arrested After Alleged Hit & Run on Pedestrian
35-year-old Andres Lopez Ruiz of Scott is behind bars after he allegedly crashed into a pedestrian, then drove away.
The victim - 31-year-old Mykel Francis of Lafayette Parish - died from his injuries at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive on the scene - the 1600 block of Roper Drive. According to a press release, Ruiz drove away from the scene but the vehicle he was driving was identified and found in the trailer park in the 400 block of Heide Circle. Scott Police officers say, after talking with the owner of the vehicle, they were led to Ruiz.
Ruiz now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Felony Hit and Run
- No Driver's License
