UPDATE: Lockdown Lifted At Northside High School

Northside High School, Facebook

UPDATE:

The lockdown at Northside High School has been lifted.

This all started earlier today when there was a very large fight on the campus of the school.

Officials say a search was also on for a taser.

While police did search the entire school, the taser, said to be used during the fight, was never found.

ORIGIONAL:

Officials with the Lafayette School system confirm that Northside High School is currently on lockdown.

Officials with the school are searching for a taser that was reportedly said to be on campus.

We will let you know when the lockdown has been lifted.

