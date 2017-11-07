UPDATE: Lockdown Lifted At Northside High School
UPDATE:
The lockdown at Northside High School has been lifted.
This all started earlier today when there was a very large fight on the campus of the school.
Officials say a search was also on for a taser.
While police did search the entire school, the taser, said to be used during the fight, was never found.
ORIGIONAL:
Officials with the Lafayette School system confirm that Northside High School is currently on lockdown.
Officials with the school are searching for a taser that was reportedly said to be on campus.
We will let you know when the lockdown has been lifted.