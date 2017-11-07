UPDATE:

The lockdown at Northside High School has been lifted.

This all started earlier today when there was a very large fight on the campus of the school.

Officials say a search was also on for a taser.

While police did search the entire school, the taser, said to be used during the fight, was never found.

ORIGIONAL:

Officials with the Lafayette School system confirm that Northside High School is currently on lockdown.

