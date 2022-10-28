Threat Forces Northside High to Evacuate, Lafayette Police Confirm

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated from the building on Friday after a threat against the school was discovered. Students are safe and have been escorted to an exterior location "as a precautionary measure," according to LPD.

Officers are on scene and investigating the school. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave campus at this time.

The Lafayette Parish School System is updating parents as information comes in. More information will be made to the public.

This is the latest in a string of threats that have disrupted schools in Lafayette Parish.

Lafayette High School

Earlier this month, Lafayette High School saw multiple online threats made against various teachers, students, and even family members. After multiple lockdowns that took almost the full school day, law enforcement officials were eventually able to identify the students behind the threats.

Two students from the school were arrested and charged with terrorizing. That charge comes with a sentence of up to 15 years, fines of up to $15,000, or both, according to state law.

Paul Breaux Middle School

A third LPSS student was arrested at Paul Breaux Middle School, charged with terrorizing after that student made a false report to the school resource officer.

The student told the SRO that two other students were seen on campus with a gun, which resulted in a three-hour lockdown of the school.

L.J. Alleman Middle School

On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. School was held on Thursday as scheduled, but with increased law enforcement on campus.

"School administration, along with law enforcement, investigated the report and do not believe the note is credible," LPSS said in a statement at the time.

The statement also noted that personnel at the school and with the district "are committed to following all crisis procedures and protocols."

