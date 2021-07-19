SEC Media Days Begin Today – Here’s How and When to Watch

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints of the NFL are set to open their training camp in just a few days. And just as the "Black and Gold returning to New Orleans" is a sure sign of pro football returning so is the annual pilgrimage to Birmingham Alabama for fans of the Southeastern Conference and the teams that play college football in that league as well.

SEC Media Days begin today and one of the bigger questions on the minds of those paid to ask questions of SEC coaches is this, "How will the LSU Tigers handle the disappointment of last year's 5 and 5 campaign"? And maybe the bigger question, "Is LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron on the proverbial hot seat"?

Obviously, Coach Orgeron can't answer those questions, but that won't stop misguided sports media members from beating those dead horses. You can bet Coach O will be asked about the Tigers quarterback position. A lot of the talk centers on the competition between Max Johnson and Myles Brennan. Brennan was the Tigers' starting quarterback until he was injured.

LSU has also bolstered its coaching staff on both sides of the ball. The Tigers have hired new offensive and defensive coordinators and hired a new passing game coordinator. This infusion of new coaching ideas should help bolster the play on both sides of the ball for LSU. At times last season, many fans were critical of both the offensive and defensive units and their ability to make big plays in big moments.

Other coaches scheduled to address the media in Birmingham today include Dan Mullen of Florida and Shane Beamer of South Carolina. It will be Beamer's first SEC Media Days since he was just named head coach of the Gamecocks at the end of last season. Beamer comes to South Carolina from Oklahoma where he was Assistant Head Coach for Offense.

Now about Coach O being on the proverbial "Hot Seat". It seems the Tiger faithful have a short memory. It was but one season ago Coach O and Joe Burrow were the toast of the college football world. Granted, the Tigers threw in a clunker of a season, it shouldn't be enough to cause the man to be concerned for his job.

When you consider that LSU is bringing back 21 of 22 starters you've got to like their chances. Remember, the Tigers always have "National Championship" caliber talent in their program. This upcoming season all of that talent will be battle-tested and ready to play.

If the Tigers can get some consistent play from the quarterback position I think fans of LSU will have a lot to look forward to this season. Of course, the first step begins today with SEC Media Days.

Here is the schedule as published by The Tennessean, a newspaper out of Nashville.

SEC Media Days 2021 press conference schedule

Monday, July 19

11:30 a.m.: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

12:15 p.m.: Florida — Dan Mullen; Zach Carter, DL; Ventrell Miller, LB

1:40 p.m.: LSU — Ed Orgeron; Austin Deculus, OT; Derek Stingley Jr., DB

3 p.m.: South Carolina — Shane Beamer; Kingsley Enagbare, DE; Nick Muse, TE

Tuesday, July 20

9:05 a.m.: Georgia — Kirby Smart; JT Daniels, QB; Jordan Davis, DL

10:30 a.m.: Tennessee — Josh Heupel; Velus Jones Jr., WR; Alontae Taylor, DB

1:30 p.m.: Kentucky — Mark Stoops; Darian Kinnard, OT; Josh Paschal, DE

2:55 p.m.: Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin; Matt Corral, QB; Jaylon Jones, DB

Wednesday, July 21

9:05 a.m.: Alabama — Nick Saban; Phidarian Mathis, DL; John Metchie III, WR

10:30 a.m.: Vanderbilt — Clark Lea; Bradley Ashmore, OL; Daevion Davis, DL

1:30 p.m.: Mississippi State — Mike Leach; Aaron Brule, LB; Austin Williams, WR

2:55 p.m.: Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher; Kenyon Green, OL; DeMarvin Leal, DL

Thursday, July 22

9:05 a.m.: Missouri — Eliah Drinkwitz; Akial Byers, DL; Case Cook, OL

10:30 a.m.: Arkansas — Sam Pittman; Myron Cunningham, OL; Grant Morgan, LB

Noon: Auburn — Bryan Harsin; Bo Nix, QB; Owen Pappoe, LB

Now, if you're wanting to catch the action and hear the comments from SEC Media Days you can find that online and on the SEC Network plus the ESPN App and SEC Network+.

Here is the schedule, again according to The Tennessean. Monday at 10 a.m. on SEC Network, at 11:30 a.m. on SEC Network+; Tuesday at 9 a.m. on SEC Network and SEC Network+; Wednesday at 9 a.m. on SEC Network and SEC Network+; Thursday at 9 a.m. on SEC Network and SEC Network+ (all times Central)