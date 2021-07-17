Get our free mobile app

Webster Parish Sheriff's Deputy William 'Billy' Earl Collins Jr. was laid to rest today (7/16/21) after being fatally shot in the line of duty last Friday, July 9th while responding to a domestic disturbance while working as a reserve officer for the Village of Doyline.

It was sad, yet beautiful to see so many lined up to honor Deputy Collins last night during the 'Sea of Blue' processional by area law enforcement following his visitation at First Baptist Bossier. Today, even more residents came out and lined the route between the church and Hillcrest Memorial Park and Cemetary on Highway 80 in Haughton to pay their respects.

Thanks to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputies Jeffery Voorhees and Patrick Laurent, we have aerial footage of the procession today following Collins' celebration of life service. It's inspiring to know that with as crazy as our world is today, here in northwest Louisiana, we honor and appreciate our law enforcement officers. Here is the bittersweet video of today's procession courtesy of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

By all accounts, Deputy Collins had a servant's heart. Here's video courtesy of KSLA of last night's 'Sea of Blue' processional following visitation hours.

See area residents as they gathered to honor the memory of Deputy Collins last Sunday, July 11th.

Remembering Deputy Billy Collins

Here are more of our local law enforcement heroes that we lost too soon.

Officers Killed in the Line of Duty in Northwest Louisiana Sadly there have been hundreds of Officers killed in Louisiana. Even more shocking, a lot of officers have perished in our region. More than 20 officers have been killed in the Shreveport officers have been killed in the Shreveport area alone. The Officer Down Memorial Page tracks all of the officer deaths across the nation. Here's a list of all officers who died in the line of duty in Northwest Louisiana.

Read More: Shreveport-Bossier's Most Unique Landmarks

Read More: Louisiana Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'