See Less of Your Ex in Old Photos with this iPhone Camera Hack

Ahh, the old iPhone camera roll. Is there a better way to drive down memory lane? To quote Kacey Musgraves, "chronological order and nothing but torture, scroll too far that's what you'll get". That line is from Kacey's song Camera Roll. Unfortunately, the way the iPhone "memories" is set if you've got a former friend or acquaintance you no longer wish to be associated with you are going to stumble across them in photos on your phone.

If only there was a way to diminish their appearance without totally deleting the pictures in question. Thankfully the engineers at Apple have heard our cries and there is technology already built into your phone which can retrieve certain memories and leave certain other memories in the shaded faded past. Which is where some people belong.

So, how do you go about seeing less of your ex in your iPhone photos?

The first thing you are going to do is open your photos. Then as painful as it may seem to be you'll need to find a well-lit photo of the individual you no longer wish to see so much of. Once you've found that "offending" photo you'll want to look in the lower-left corner of your screen.

In that lower-left corner, you will find the "share" button. That's the button that looks like a square with an arrow sticking out of the top. When you touch that button you'll see a drop-down menu. Scroll through the drop-down menu until you come to a line that says "Feature This Person Less". It's written in red.

From there you have the option to "feature a person less" or you can actually have them not featured at all. But remember many of these changes become permanent so if you're not really sure you want them to go all the way away, then "feature them less".

Now, if you learn better by watching, then here's the hack in video form.

You can apply the same hack to specific dates or locations. Say you wanted to never see the events of Cinco de Mayo 2022 ever again, just go to that date, select those photos and viola you will never be troubled with them surfacing again in the form of an iPhone memory.

Again we caution these changes can be permanent so dump a photo that one day you might actually want to have back. Even the embarrassing Cinco de Mayo photos might come in handy.