See Over 5,000 Lit Up Pumpkins at Pumpkin Nights in Dallas

Once upon a pre-pandemic, I went on one of the most epic adult field trips ever! My crew and I went up to Dallas to see over 5,000 pumpkins on display.

The Pumpkin Nights experience is unlike anything I have ever seen. If you are a lover of all things fall, and especially Halloween, you don't want to let Pumpkin Nights wrap up without you visiting.

We walked the half-mile path and saw the Forbidden Pumpkin City, a pirate’s cove, and more fantastical lands built using over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. I personally loved the Dia De Los Muertos displays.

Let's just say if you need the perfect "fall" profile picture, this is the place to take some photos.

You can also enjoy the entertainment and games in Pumpkin Central, the big festival area in the center of the farm. Truly this can be a fun outing for your whole family, or you can do what my crew did a girl's weekend.

Either way, you can't go wrong, it's going to be a spooky blast.

How did Pumpkin Nights take off? In 2016 the Minnesota State Fairgrounds had a mission to showcase local artists and celebrate the most magical time of year without the gore haunted houses.

Before the pandemic, Pumpkin Night's ran all throughout the month of October in five major US cities. After the Pandemic the only two major cities that are keeping the tradition alive are Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth.

We are less than three hours away from one of the most epic pumpkin displays in the world!

The fun kicks off on September 23rd and goes through October 31st. Pumpkin Nights starts taking visitors at 5:30 and closes at 10:30 p.m. Howell Farms is hosting Pumpkin Nights, located at 4016 W. Division St, Arlington, Texas.

