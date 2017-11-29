Senator Bill Cassidy: Tax Plan Doubles Key Savings For Americans
Senator Bill Cassidy gave a full-throated defense of the GOP tax proposal that is being pushed by the Trump Administration in an interview on Fox Business Network. Despite estimates by the Congressional Budget Office, Cassidy says that if approved, the plan would double the standard deduction so for most Americans.
Earlier this week, the website FactCheck.org criticized Senator Cassidy's estimation of how to best cover Americans with health care. This is another issue he has been involved in and hopes to have a solution for by Christmas.