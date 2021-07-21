Several Louisiana Residents Arrested For Stealing Over $1 Million

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that his office has arrested several Louisiana residents for stealing over $1 million in unemployment benefits.

Landry had this to say in a press release:

With the unemployment system being as overwhelmed and insecure as it has been, it is no surprise that bad actors are coming out of the woodworks to take advantage of it...So my office will continue investigating false claims and doing what we legally can to bring criminals to justice.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation worked a case where several groups in Louisiana were defrauding the California Employment Development Department (EDD) and the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) for more than $1 million.

