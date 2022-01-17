Several Major TV and Movie Projects Are Filming in Louisiana

Louisiana continues to attract movie and tv projects for production locations. The Bayou State is one of the top destinations for motion picture production. Our state has developed state-of-the-art facilities, competitive incentives, a talent pool and communities that welcome film projects.

What Louisiana Has to Offer to Film Productions

The state maintains a database of diverse shooting locations to be prepared once the film companies come calling. We can provide marshlands to big city locations. We also have multi-million dollar soundstages around the state.

Production companies can get up to a 40 percent tax credit on eligible in-state expenditures. These include resident and non-resident labor.

Here are some of the projects bringing big money to Louisiana right now:

NATIONAL TREASURE

RENFIELD

This is a major feature film starring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, and Awkwafina. This movie is filming over the next 90 days in New Orleans.

I’M A VIRGO

I’m a Virgo is a dark comedy series that is expected to be released on Amazon. It will be filmed in New Orleans February through April.

HEART OF A LION

Feature film Heart of a Lion is being filmed now in New Orleans. Production is expected to wrap in March. This is the story of George Foreman.

BOTTOMS

Feature film Bottoms will be filming March through April, 2022, in New Orleans.

THE BURIAL

Another feature flick, The Burial will be filming March through April, 2022, in New Orleans.

QUEER AS FOLK (S1)

The series Queer as Folk is filming through March, 2022, in New Orleans.

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE

Television series Interview with the Vampire starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson is filming through April in New Orleans.

Click here to find out more about projects being made around the state.

