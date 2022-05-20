Severe Storms Possible in South Louisiana This Weekend

After several days of no rain at all severe storms could be possible across South Louisiana this weekend. It is the time of year when we find ourselves being torn between needing rain for our yards and gardens and not wanting rain because there are so many fun things to do outside.

Despite our wants and wishes, it looks as if Mother Nature has decided that whatever you're doing in South Louisiana on Saturday or Sunday, you might want to have your umbrella nearby.

The Storm Prediction Center is not suggesting there will be a massive outbreak of severe storms, at least in our part of the world over the weekend. As of now, the SPC has listed Saturday as a day when much of the state could see rain and thunderstorms but the heaviest of those storms should remain in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

On Sunday, that's the graphic displayed above, the severe threat deepens just a bit but only to a marginal threat for the central section of the state. The areas of the state most likely to see stronger storms are generally bounded on the north by Interstate 20 and on the south by US Highway 190. However, that doesn't mean areas outside those parameters won't see storms.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles says after a mostly sunny, breezy, and hot day today skies will turn cloudy overnight and remain that way for much of the weekend. The official NWS forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and storms on Saturday with an 80% potential for storms on Sunday.

Those showers and storms will likely linger through Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Rain chances will remain high for the area on Tuesday as well. Which is not a bad thing considering how dry conditions are in South Louisiana.

The above graphic from the US Drought Monitor shows just how dry things are. These dry conditions have prompted many parishes to call for burn bans until conditions improve. The long-range outlook for the workweek leading into the Memorial Day weekend does include a chance of showers and storms each day. Most of those will materialize in the form of afternoon and early evening pop up storms.

