Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
As you can see in the graphic above from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Shreveport/Bossier is more likely to see severe storms than Lake Charles and Lafayette are, but we can't rule out strong storms with gusty winds, small hail, and possible tornadoes during the late afternoon and night time hours.
A graphic produced by the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles, which you can see below, suggests that our biggest concern from today and tonight's inclement weather will be high winds and lightning. Of course, lightning will be a larger concern if storms rumble across the state during tonight's high school football games.
The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles says we should look for rain chances to begin ramping up about the time school is out later today. The better chances of heavier showers and storms won't likely be realized until much later in the evening or perhaps in the early morning hours of Saturday.
KATC TV 3 Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo published his outlook on the TV station website and included the graphic you see above. That's the HRRR Model solution and you can see it puts a strong line of storms on our doorstep just before sunrise Saturday morning.
Both Rob and the National Weather Service feel the worst of the weather will exit the region on Saturday morning and conditions should improve greatly for Saturday's slate of college football games from Lake Charles through Lafayette and Baton Rouge.
Don't be surprised if watches or warnings are issued for some of these thunderstorms or while this weather system is moving through. Make sure you have our station App.
Be sure to turn on your alerts for breaking news and weather. We'll monitor the situation and should it be necessary we will send an alert directly to your telephone.
Nature Trails in Acadiana the Entire Family Can Enjoy