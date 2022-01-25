Sex and the City Writers Confirm Rumors About Full-Frontal Scene

Back in its heyday the television program Sex and the City wasn't just must-see TV. It was event TV. There were entire nightclubs and bars around town that would shut down their normal operations just to provide their clientele with a place to watch the show, have a few drinks, and discuss what had just happened to the characters on the screen.

Fast forward more than a few years later and the folks at HBO Max are reviving the Sex and the City formula with a reboot called And Just Like That... The show has already gotten some incredible reviews by old fans and new fans alike.

The show's popularity is so big that Peloton, the exercise bike company, even lost money on its stock price when one of the character's death on the show was vaguely linked to the exercise equipment. Peloton did hatch an incredible plan to win back fans which was working until the whole "sexual harassment allegations" began to fly.

Well, in a recent episode of And Just Like That... viewers had yet another reason to jump on social media to discuss the show. The scene in question involves Charlotte York and her onscreen spouse Harry Goldenblatt. In that scene, York is encouraging Goldenblatt to wear a heart monitoring fitness ring. As you might imagine, this is Sex and the City you know, the conversation turned to sex.

And wouldn't you know it just about the time things were getting unzipped and interesting that's when the "couples" daughter walks into the scene? So we switch gears from a sexually fueled scene to that of a Mom attempting to explain to her daughter what she may or may not have just seen.

But speaking of seeing, just for a moment in that scene viewers were given a glimpse of what appears to be Harry Goldenblatts "equipment". Yeah, on cable they can show full-frontal, even on men, and even though it was just a brief few seconds that's all it took for fans of the show to want to know if what they saw was really what they saw and is what they saw that big in person.

And Just Like That... all of the fandoms of the reboot wanted to know, was that his real equipment or was that Hollywood magic. The answer is, of course, Hollywood magic. The fact that Goldenblatt was wearing a prosthetic device, yeah they make them, was predestined by earlier episodes of the show.

In the Writers Room Podcast, those responsible for the scene said they took their cues from early character development in the series. They, the writers, had written Charlotte and Harry as a "happy couple with a satisfying sex life". To many of the writers that meant that Harry would need to be endowed in an above-average way.

So now you know. It was a fake. Needless to say, Twitter wasn't upset at how "large" Harry appeared to be. One even remarked it looked as if it was a baby's arm. However, the social site seemed to be really upset with the fact that we "had to see it".

