Spooky season is upon us and that means its time for all movies in the horror category on your streaming channels.

Of course, most of us will be watching Hocus Pocus, all the Halloweens, Nightmare On Elm Street, and all the classics we love.

But, what about the true crime genre? Real life stories of murder and deceit can be just as skin crawling as watching Jason hunt down his sister. Have you ever heard Ted Bundy's voice? How do you feel knowing a serial killer could still be roaming the streets?

That's where streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Peacock have you covered. If you are a true crime lover, these are the documentaries you need to check out:

1. The Staircase

Was Kathleen Peterson's death a tragic accident or did her husband, Michael, murder her and cover it up? Check out the trailer and decide for yourself.

2. The Thing About Pam

You really do find out who your friends are...when they have you murdered. Check out Pam's trailer now.

3. Girl In The Picture

She thought he was really her father. Then again, she also thought her real name was Sharon Marshall. Find out more of the story and check out the trailer.

4. Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

It is commonly thought that one of the first sign of a serial killer is animal abuse...this just might be taking it to the extreme. Check out the trailer to see just what that means.

5. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

Ever wondered what it took to get away with murder? In this trailer, Robert Durst will tell you how to get away with three.

6. Unsolved Mysteries

Unfortunately there are many crimes that have gone unsolved for decades. A majority of those crimes are more terrifying than anyone could imagine. Learn about those and more in the US trailer.

7. The Girl From Plainville

No relationships are ever a walk in the park. But the one between Michelle and Conrad was the definition of toxic. Find out more about who Michelle really is in the trailer for their story.

8. I'll Be Gone In The Dark

Ever heard of the Golden State Killer? If you have, you may not have heard the story quite like this. Check out the trailer for more creepy details.

9. Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

He is known as the charming serial killer. He targeted college age women all while maintaining a family of his own. Hear the voice of Bundy himself in the trailer now.

10. Worst Roommate Ever

She looks like a normal grandmother, but she's really a malicious murderer. She was a roommate just like the others in this story. They are all criminals. Who do you really live with? Find out more in the trailer.

11. The Serpent

They are like the Bonnie and Clyde of cons. But were their crimes more sinister than we thought. Get more details in the trailer now.

12. The Devil Next Door

Is he the Nazi monster every claims he is? Decide for yourself after watching the trailer.

Make sure you have your popcorn and an extra set of undies when watching these. You will likely have trouble sleeping and find yourself checking your doors and windows before bed at least 12 times.