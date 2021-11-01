Sex Offender Arrested During Halloween Trick-or-Treating

68-year-old Eddie Wright of Morgan City has been arrested after being turned in for passing out candy on Halloween.

The problem with that is Wright is a sex offender and it is against the law for sex offenders to give candy or gifts during the holiday.

"If it were not for the information received, this crime may have gone unnoticed," says a press release from Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair. "Thanks to a good citizen we were able to apprehend the culprit and protect our children."

Officers say they caught Wright in the area of Kimberly Drive set up to hand out candy and admitted to doing so.

He was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail on the following charge:

Prohibited for Sex Offenders to Distribute Candy or Gifts on Halloween

"See Something! Say Something!" says Chief Blair.

