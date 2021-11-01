Sex Offender Arrested During Halloween Trick-or-Treating
68-year-old Eddie Wright of Morgan City has been arrested after being turned in for passing out candy on Halloween.
The problem with that is Wright is a sex offender and it is against the law for sex offenders to give candy or gifts during the holiday.
"If it were not for the information received, this crime may have gone unnoticed," says a press release from Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair. "Thanks to a good citizen we were able to apprehend the culprit and protect our children."
Officers say they caught Wright in the area of Kimberly Drive set up to hand out candy and admitted to doing so.
He was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail on the following charge:
- Prohibited for Sex Offenders to Distribute Candy or Gifts on Halloween
"See Something! Say Something!" says Chief Blair.
Who Else Was Arrested in Morgan City Over the Weekend?
Galen Wayne Ford, 29 years of age, Address: DItch Ave. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 10/29/2021 @ 12:33 p.m.
Charges: Warrant: Reckless Operation of a
Motor Vehicle
Davida Reshelle Bias, 37 years of age, Address: Grace St. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 10/29/2021 @ 9:39 p.m.
Charges: Warrant: Entry or Remaining
being Forbidden
Johnathan Franklin Sr., 34 years of age, Address: Garber St. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 10/29/2021 @ 10:19 a.m.
Charges: Aggravated Battery
Resisting an Officer
Matthew Carpenter, 28 years of age, Address: Federal Ave. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 10/30/2021 @ 6:11 a.m.
Charges: Driving While Intoxicated
1st Offense
Reckless Operation of a
Motor Vehicle
Speeding 58 mph in a 35
mph zone
Possession of Alcohol in a Motor
Vehicle
Travis Anthony Yates Sr., 40 years of age, Address: Fourth St. Berwick, LA, arrested on 10/30/2021 @ 3:03 p.m.
Charges: Warrant: Tail Lights Required
(6th Ward Morgan City Court)
Brooke Nicole Adams, 34 years of age, Address: Catherine St. Morgan City, LA arrested on 10/31/2021 @ 11:53 a.m.
Charges: Possession of Marijuana 1st
Offense
Genevieve Rebecca Adrianzen, 22 years of age, Address: Auburn St. Indianapolis, IN, arrested on 10/31/2021 @ 12:42 p.m.
Charges: Battery of a Dating Partner-
Child Endangerment Law
Driving under Suspension
Hayes Michael Brown, 24 years of age, Address: Douglas Dr. Houma, LA, arrested on 10/31/2021 @ 2:34 a.m.
Charges: Disturbing the Peace Intoxicated
Brennan Wallace Cubbedge, 24 years of age, Address: Terrebonne St. Morgan City, LA, arrested on 10/31/2021 @ 2:34 a.m.
Charges: Disturbing the Peace Intoxicated
Technology-Free Entertainment for Acadiana Kids