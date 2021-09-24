Deacon Albert "Alec" Alexander has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor and has been placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Lafayette pending further investigation.

Our news partners at KATC report Alexander was assigned a 5-year term at Saint John the Evangelist in the parish and was ordained a permanent Deacon in May 2020. The allegations pertain to his years before being ordered a deacon and the Diocese says they are not aware of any abuse allegations pertaining to his time as a deacon.

"The Diocese is continuing to cooperate fully with law enforcement, and we urge anyone with any information on any cases of possible abuse to please come forward to local law enforcement authorities and to the Diocese," says the Diocese, who has reported the allegation to law enforcement.

